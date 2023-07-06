VINTON, Iowa – Although Santa doesn’t arrive for another few months, kids in attendance will have some mid-summer Christmas cheer this Sunday at Benton County Speedway.
Kids’ Christmas in July is on tap July 9 and will feature kids’ power wheel races, plus a number of prize giveaways for the youth in attendance at The Bullring.
The IMCA Weekly Racing season continues Sunday night in all divisions, as well.
Friesen Performance IMCA Modifieds presented by Beaty Excavating, IMCA Sunoco Stock Cars presented by Christie Door Company, Friesen Performance IMCA Northern SportMods presented by Houdek Auto Center, IMCA Sunoco Hobby Stocks presented by Vermedahl Trucking, Mach-1 IMCA Sport Compacts presented by iHeart Radio and INEX Legends presented by Legends.Direct are set to return to action July 9.
Pit gate and grandstand open at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, with hot laps slated for 5:30 and racing to follow.
Grandstand admission is $14 for adults, $12 for seniors and veterans, and $5 for ages 6-14. Kids ages five and under will be admitted free if accompanying a paid adult.
Pit passes are $30.
Sunday’s event will be broadcast live on IMCA.tv.