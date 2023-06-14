While baseball season officially began back in April, it seems everyone becomes more interested when the summer season arrives. And with the official start of summer being tomorrow (June 21) lots of people will be attending games to root on their favorite teams. Baseball has been called “America’s Pastime” and with good reason. For more than a century Americans have flocked to their favorite ballparks to see their teams in action, while enjoying hot dogs, popcorn, peanuts and maybe even a cold beer.
Baseball trading cards have been a mainstay for collectors as well as signed baseballs, jerseys, and other collectible items. I recently looked at an online auction that featured a Mickey Mantle baseball card from 1963. The auction won’t close for a few days and the card was bidding at $50. It will be interesting to see just how high the price will go.
Looking around the internet, I found the following information on the highest price ever paid for a baseball item: “Regarded as ‘the most desirable baseball artifact’ in history, Babe Ruth’s 1920 jersey sold for an astonishing $4.415million. According to sources, the jersey is the oldest MLB memorabilia with a strong connection to Babe Ruth. The legend wore the jersey during his first season with the Yankees in 1920.” ~~The post was dated January, 2023.
I have some boxed sets of cards –two are Topps baseball cards (1988 and 1989) and one is Fleer from 1988. I must have picked them up at an estate sale or a resell-it shop quite a few years ago. I’ll have to do some research before I decide what to do with them. I’m pretty sure each box has 720 baseball cards. I’d like to open the cellophane-wrapped boxes, but was advised against it. I know there’s no Mickey Mantle card in those boxes; but who knows what treasure could be found inside?
Here’s some information about upcoming auctions/sales:
The 6th annual Greater Kansas City Metro Antique Postcard and Paper show takes place June 23 and June 24 at the Radisson Hotel KC Overland Park at 12601 W. 95th Street in Lenexa, Kansas. More information about this show is with Courthouse Square Antique Postcards at (417) 389-1512; or at www.courthousesquare.com.
The Postcard Archeology Postcard Show is July 8 at the Monaghan K of C Hall at 19801 Farmington Road in Livonia, Michigan More information and hours with David Newman at postcarddave@hotmail.com; or at www.postcardarcheology.com.
An online-only Fine Art & Antiques auction is planned for Saturday, June 24th, at 10 a.m. Eastern time, by Neue Auctions, based in Beachwood, Ohio, outside of Cleveland. Headlining the auction are a marble Bust of the Greek Slave by American sculptor Hiram Powers (1805-1873), three classic Chevrolet Corvette cars, a collection of 11 prints by Pierre Auguste Renoir (French, 1841-1919), and a group of early 20th century carved carousel animals. Internet bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. If you need additional information about this auction, you may call Bridget McWilliams or Cynthia Maciejewski at (216) 245-6707; or, you can email them at bridget@neueauctions.com or cynthia@neueauctions.com.
A large flea market, antique and collectible show is being held Sunday, June 25 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds in DeWitt, Iowa. There will be more than 100 sellers inside two huge buildings, and more vendors outdoors, weather permitting. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Admission is $4, with anyone 10 years and under free, as well as free parking. Early bird shoppers are welcome between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. for an admission of $10 per person. The Clinton County Fairgrounds is located at 328 East 8th Street, on the far-east side of DeWitt. For more information on the show, please call Callahan Promotions, Inc. at (563) 357-1986.
Celebrate the nice weather and take some time to get out to an auction or antique sale. There are plenty of events to choose from and many can be found within this issue. Our next issue will be July 4, which will feature some great holiday sales. Please keep us in mind with Auction Action news; young collectors; club and convention news; unusual collections; mystery items; and other antiques-related matters. We can be reached at editor@collectorsjournal.com; meego929@aol.com or via telephone at (319) 472-4763.