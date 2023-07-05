Just last week I had the opportunity to attend a general merchandise auction in Peotone, Illlinois. The auctioneer, Jerry Rossen, has held auctions in the far south suburbs for a few decades and the buyers come out when a live auction is being held. And it was no different at this auction which featured many tables of various items – from industrial tools and furniture to porcelains, dinnerware and several stained glass lamps in the Tiffany style. Those got my immediate attention and I decided to bid on them. The first was a dragonfly style (a la Tiffany) and bidding was off. I stopped at about $125. The remaining two lamps sold for way higher than I was prepared to bid and I think I made the right decision because I later checked on the Internet and found several priced in the low $100s. I think the auction prices came in around $150+.
I’ve always had a great deal of respect and admiration for auctioneers for several reasons. They can get a dull crowd moving and they can control the pace of the sale. Throughout the time we were there, Rossen was positioned halfway up a 5-foot ladder and worked the crowd with his fast-paced selling without even stopping once in 3 hours for a drink of water! When my husband and I left the auction, it appeared to be about 2/3 complete and he was still going strong. The clerks said he’d be working until every item was sold – and they predicted they might be there until midnight.
But back to the action — despite being shut out of the first four items I bid on, I was able to land a few nice purchases. It has been a while since I have attended an auction and forgot how fast-paced they can be. You’ve got to have your “head in the game” so to speak, or you’re out. I bid on a box of beautiful doilies and linens as well as a mid-century chip and dip set with 3 individual serving bowls. The set is glass with a thick silver border around the top of the bowl and the entire set fits in a metal stand with a neat piece to affix the dip bowl to the chip bowl.
That was part of a box-lot set and I have always been a fan of the box lots. I was so caught up in the chip and dip set, I didn’t realize the pretty Lucite grapes that were part of my purchase. The decorative purple bunch of grapes is affixed to a stem, with a few green leaves. I don’t know why, but I love them. Checking on the Internet I also learned that Lucite is a name-brand of acrylic, so the names may be used interchangeably. There are plenty of auctions and sales going on in the next couple of weeks. Here are some upcoming sales and auctions you might want to check out:
The Southwest Michigan Postcard Club Show is July 14 and July 15 and the Kalamazoo County Expo Center North at 2900 Lake Street in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Information with Wally Jung at Postcardwally@comcast.net.
The Denver Postcard & Paper Show is July 14 and July 15 and the Holiday Inn in Lakewood, Colorado. More information is at www.denverpostcardshow.com.
A Rare Posters Auction #90 is slated for Tuesday, July 18th, by Poster Auctions International, Inc. (PAI), starting at 11 a.m. Eastern time, online and live at the gallery in New York City. Offered will be rare and iconic images from a century of poster design, including Art Nouveau, Art Deco, Modern and Contemporary lithographs, plus decorative panels, maquettes and original works. All 470 lots will be on view to the public from June 29 to July 17. The gallery is at 26 West 17th Street in Manhattan. If you need additional information about this auction, you may call Jessica Adams at 212-787-4000; or, you can email her at jadams@posterauctions.com.
