Over the past several years since I’ve been collecting and selling I’ve had some “breakage.” That is to say some of my things have been dropped by me or someone in my family. There have been a few glasses, a Pyrex blue 9 by 13 casserole dish and some other smaller items.
But I seem to be under a “curse” when it comes to cookie jars. Of all the items that have broken during the past few years, most of the pieces have been cookie jars. Here are a few examples: Another Halloween-themed cookie jar featured a round clear glass bottom with a cute owl topper with big eyes. Somehow the bottom portion of the jar broke and had to be discarded. I had another non-descript small cookie jar that also fell out of the box during transit and smashed quite thoroughly.
But one of the most heartbreaking losses was a Pillsbury Doughboy cookie jar. I had loaded boxes onto a moving cart to pack into my car, when the load shifted and the Doughboy fell. I tried to catch it, but no – that was the end of the Doughboy.
For a few years I have avoided cookie jars because of the aforementioned tragedies that befell them. But when I saw the cute little witch cookie jar, I couldn’t resist purchasing her. The bottom was decorated with bats and opaque glass and the top featured a black spider hooked to the top of her hat. I brought her to the Kane County Flea Market for the Labor Day weekend sale and hot weather was predicted for the entire weekend. Many people looked at the cookie jar, but no one purchased it. After packing the cookie jar and loading it back into the car, I didn’t unload the car right away. I am pretty sure the intense heat in the car overnight and the next day cracked both the glass bottom and the witch topper.
I’m wondering if someone has cast a “spell” on me with regard to cookie jars. I did a quick search for a similar cookie jar at several resale shops, but didn’t find anything like it. Maybe that’s the way the cookie jar crumbles or perhaps the best idea may be to go back to my moratorium on buying cookie jars — no matter how cute they are.
Meanwhile here’s some information on upcoming auctions – in person and online:
For those who receive Collectors Journal early, a pair of online-auctions will be held on back-to-back days — September 16th and 17th — by Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd., based in New Hamburg, Ontario, Canada. The Saturday, Sept. 16 event will be a Petroliana, Advertising & Music Machines auction. The Sept. 17 event will be a General Store, Advertising & Breweriana auction. Start times both days are 9 am Eastern. Online bidding via LiveAuctioneers.com and the Miller & Miller website. If you need additional information about either or both of these auctions, you may call Ethan Miller at (519) 573-3710; or, you can email him at info@millerandmillerauctions.com.
An auction featuring the lifetime collection of Tom and Alice Fort takes place Saturday, September 23 at 9 a.m. at the Plymouth Community Center in Plymouth, Nebraska. Antique furniture, iron collectibles, granite ware, Watt ware, Depression glass, postcards, cookbooks, Budweiser and Coca-Cola steins, coins and paper money and much more will be sold by The Auctioneers. More information is with The Auctioneers at (402) 239-8741; (402) 335-7937.
The upcoming sale of the outstanding estate collection of David and Ann Sidlinger of North Carolina — mostly gorgeous lamps and fine furniture pieces – is scheduled for Saturday, September 23rd, by Woody Auction, online and live at the auction hall in Douglass, Kansas, starting at 9:30 a.m. Central time. An automated online auction slated for the day prior — Sept. 22nd, starting at 8 a.m. — will kick off the weekend of Sidlinger collection items. In all, over 600 lots will be offered. Online bidding will be facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com. If you need additional information about this auction, you may call Jason Woody at (316)747-2694; or, you can email him at info@woodyauction.com.
The third and final installment of the Knudsen collection is offered exclusively and with no reserve on the opening day of Morphy’s Sept. 29-Oct. 1 Automobilia & Petroliana Auction. “Many great signs were intentionally set aside for Part III of the Knudsen series,” said John Mihovetz, Morphy Auctions’ Automobilia & Petroliana department head. “Bobby wanted it that way, and so did we. It will be a worthy farewell to a legendary collection.” Days 2 and 3 include select consignments of rare and fresh-to-the-market signs, globes, cans, and gas pumps from other high-end collections, with pre-sale estimates ranging from $100-$100,000. A valuable bonus applies to all pieces from the Knudsen Collection Part III. Each and every item has been graded, certified and stickered by AGS, the recently launched expert grading service that specializes in antique advertising. Morphy’s Sept. 29-Oct. 1, 2023 Automobilia & Petroliana Auction featuring the Bobby Knudsen Jr Collection Part III (Sept. 29 session) will be held live at Morphy’s gallery, 2000 N. Reading Rd., Denver, PA 17517, starting on all three days at 9 a.m. Eastern Time. All forms of bidding will be available, including absentee, phone and live via the Internet through Morphy Live. For questions about any item in the auction, to reserve a phone line or leave an absentee bid, call 877-968-8880 or email info@morphyauctions.com. View the auction catalog online at www.morphyauctions.com.
Have a great couple of weeks visiting shops and auctions. Please contact us with mystery items; Auction Action news; Young collectors; unusual collections; and club and convention news. We can be reached at editor@collectorsjournal.com; meego929@aol.com or via telephone at (319) 472-4763.