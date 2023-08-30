For the past several weeks the PBS station in my area has been replaying “Downton Abbey.” Originally airing from 2010 to 2015, the program was extremely popular as it brought drama into our homes each week. Set in the early part of the 20th century –covering 1912 to the mid-1920s, it was focused on the Crawley family as well as the houseful of servants it took to serve a Lord and Lady and their three daughters.
I watched the show religiously each Sunday and was pleased to see that WTTW Channel 11 is re-airing all of the episodes. In addition to the great acting I enjoyed everything else about the program especially the women’s fashion and the beautiful fine china, teapots and other authentic items used in the production. The series was filmed at Highclere Castle using many of the home’s paintings and portraits.
At least once each week, a scene features the family dining formally with exquisite china and delicate stemware. The silver serving trays that were used look to be authentic as well.
The English are well-known tea drinkers and many of the teapots on Downton were magnificent English bone china. I recognized some Wedgwood and Spode pieces used as well as Aynsley Fine Bone china.
But getting back to the tea service — English cream pitchers are on the large end of the spectrum and I think a lot of people used a generous serving of milk or cream in their strongly-brewed tea. When I look for vintage or antique teapots I prefer to find them accompanied by the larger creamers and sugar bowls.
For those who enjoyed “Downton Abbey” the first time around, it may be fun to re-watch the series. I’m enjoying it immensely. The program is also available on some streaming services. If you do watch, pay close attention to the family’s surroundings –including those gorgeous teapots.
And while it may be hard to believe that September is here, I’m ready for cooler fall weather. Autumn officially begins on September 23. I’ve always preferred fall and the cooler weather makes it a great time to visit auctions, sales and flea markets.
Here are some upcoming auctions and events that were sent via e-mail:
An online-only Rare Autographs, Manuscripts, Books & Sports Memorabilia auction is slated for Wednesday, September 6th, by University Archives, based in Wilton, Connecticut, beginning at 11 am Eastern time. The catalog is loaded with over 500 lots from U.S. presidents, early America, science, literature, music, entertainment, world leaders and sports. Top lots include song lyrics handwritten by Bob Dylan and a typed letter signed by Albert Einstein. Online bidding via LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com, Auctionzip.com and the University Archives website (www.UniversityArchives.com). If you need additional information about this auction, you may call John Reznikoff at (203) 454-0111; or, you can email him at john@universityarchives.com.
A 2-day Important September Estates Auction is scheduled for the weekend of September 8th and 9th by Crescent City Auction Gallery, online and live at the gallery in New Orleans, La. Expected top lots include a collection of Faberge items including a highly desirable egg; a 2008 Rolls Royce Phantom four-door sedan with just 30,732 miles on the odometer; and a large group of 18th and 19th century Italian furniture. Online bidding will be through LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and the Crescent City website. If you need additional information about this auction, you may call Marcela Correa or Adam Lambert at (504) 529-5057; or via email at info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com.
A pair of back-to-back online auctions are planned for Friday and Saturday, September 9th & 10th, by J. Garrett Auctioneers, based in Dallas, Texas. The Sept. 9 event is a wonderfully curated Texas and Western sale, featuring paintings by G. Harvey and Julian Onderdonk and bronzes by Richard MacDonald, Allan Houser and Bruce Greene. Sept. 10 will be a Park Cities & Dallas Estates auction, highlighted by a dazzling GIA pink diamond suite (four pieces with combined high estimates of $440,500) and a painting by Jean Metzinger. Online bidding is facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. If you need additional information about this auction, you may call Julie Garret VanDolen at 214-943-7801; or, you can email her at julie@jgarrettauctioneers.com.
The upcoming sale of the outstanding estate collection of David and Ann Sidlinger of North Carolina — mostly gorgeous lamps and fine furniture pieces — scheduled for Saturday, September 23rd, by Woody Auction, online and live at the auction hall in Douglass, Kansas, starting at 9:30 am Central time. An automated online auction slated for the day prior — Sept. 22nd, starting at 8 am — will kick off the weekend of Sidlinger collection items. In all, over 600 lots will be offered. Online bidding will be facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com. If you need additional information about this auction, you may call Jason Woody at (316)747-2694; or, you can email him at info@woodyauction.com.
I hope everyone had an enjoyable Labor Day weekend. Have a delightful couple of weeks shopping and adding to collections. Our next issue will be September 19. Please contact us with mystery items; Auction Action news; Young collectors; unusual collections; and club and convention news. We can be reached at editor@collectorsjournal.com; meego929@aol.com or via telephone at (319) 472-4763.