It’s been a busy couple of weeks and I’ve managed to add some more interesting items to my ever-growing collections.
After having fairly good sales at the Kane County Flea Market the first weekend of August, I quickly hit some area sales and resell-it shops to find more unusual and collectible items. One of the items that caught my attention was a book, “Tales Told in Holland,” and on the lower right side is printed “My Travelship.” The hardcover book I purchased is a first edition from 1926 and was edited by Olive Beaupre Miller and illustrated by Maud and Miska Petersham. The stories are children’s tales complete with beautiful color illustrations. Almost every story within the 190 pages features some type of color illustration. The table of contents is located at the back of the book and there’s a total of 43 stories/and or nursery rhymes all focused on Holland. A few of the entries even feature some wording in the Dutch language. There’s also a whimsical story about St. Nicholas coming to fill the shoes of the children at Christmastime. I can picture a mom or dad reading these stories to their children from this lovely book. With its hardcover and vivid illustrations that haven’t faded, the book is in very good condition for its age – 97 years.
Here’s some information about upcoming auctions/sales:
A two-day Fine Estates & Collections auction is slated for Friday and Saturday, August 25th and 26th, by Ahlers & Ogletree, online and live at the new A&O gallery located at 1788 Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard, on Atlanta’s Upper West Side. Over 900 lots will cross the auction block, two of which are lovely oils on canvas painting by Louis C. Tiffany (1848-1933) and a nice 19th century French carved walnut vestment chest in the Renaissance taste. Online bidding is via LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and the A&O website. If you need additional information about this auction, you may call Natalie Ahlers at (404) 869-2478; or, you can email her at natalie@aandoauctions.com.
The Dave and Rose Roberts Collection auction takes place Saturday, Aug. 26th at 1 p.m. and will feature a fine collection of early Texas beer signs, neon over porcelain signs from Lone Star, Southern Select, Shiner, Grand Prize and Pearl beer. A monumental 14-foot tall neon over porcelain Pearl distributorship sign is included as well as Jax and Dixie beer. A Dixie Gas neon over porcelain sign plus an Old West saloon, brothel and gambling collection is to be sold. Also included are slot machines, cigar advertising, coin-op cigar dispenser, a life-size Texas Ranger in bronze and Texas longhorn bronzes, Conquistador helmet, a Texas history collection, Republic of Texas-themed bronzes and artwork.
Dave and Rose Roberts are avid collectors of all things Texas –from rare beer signs to longhorn cattle, they collected it all. The auction takes place at their own 1836 private saloon behind their house in Montgomery, Texas. Reserved seats in advance are highly recommended as seating is limited. Preview Aug. 25 from noon to 6 p.m. and the day of the auction from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., when the sale begins. More information is with Burley Auction at (830) 629-9280.
Olson & Pearson Auctions has an auction scheduled on Aug. 26 at 9:30 a.m. at 234 Hwy. 77 in Uehling, Nebraska. Collectibles, farm primitives, household goods, duck decoys, lawyer cabinet, carnival vase, vintage globes, quilts, light fixtures and much more. More information about this auction is at (402) 654-3370, or online at www.olsonpearson.com.
Have a wonderful couple of weeks shopping and browsing. Happy Labor Day. Be sure to check out this issue to plan any holiday weekend excursions to auctions, paper shows and sales. Our next issue is September 5. Please contact us with mystery items; Auction Action news; Young collectors; unusual collections; and club and convention news. We can be reached at editor@collectorsjournal.com; meego929@aol.com or via telephone at (319) 472-4763.