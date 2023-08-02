Following collecting trends can be great fun. But as all antiques experts advise – It’s always a good idea to collect things you like. My problem has always been that I like (or love) almost anything old, vintage or antique. Whether it’s a delicate piece of linen or lace to a Mid-century candy dish or bowl, I like it all and I’ve collected quite a few diverse items over the years. And strangely enough, I recently came across an item that I don’t have!
While reading a recent edition of “Country Living,” a magazine devoted to all things antique and vintage, they report that one of the hot, collectible trends are spool chests.
According to the information from the magazine, after sewing machines hit the scene in the late 1840s, spool chests became mainstay pieces in shops and general stores to showcase the various types of spooled threads available to customers. The spool chests range from fairly plain wooden cabinets to more elaborately decorated pieces –some with etched glass and various drawers. Country Living says prices can range from $200 to as much as $3,000 for the larger cabinets.
And coincidentally, Terry and Kim Kovel’s article in this issue is focused on a special antique spool cabinet that rotates. Look for the article within these pages.
I took a sewing class several years ago when we lived in London, Ontario, and I am sad to report that I’m not a seamstress by any means. One of the projects of the class was to make a skirt with a zipper. I did complete the project with the help of my friend, Geri. My skirt was pretty lame and I never wore it. After a while in the closet I think it went into the rag bag, before being ultimately tossed out.
That being the case, I probably wouldn’t have much use for an antique spool chest, unless I came across an interesting one to have as a conversation piece — or to complement the two vintage sewing baskets in my collection.
So if you have a mind to check out some hot, trendy collectibles, there are several upcoming auctions and sales to help you in your quest for new treasures. Here’s some information:
A Summer Pop Culture auction (aka a Comics, Sports, TCG Trading Card Games & Toy auction) is planned for (Today) Tuesday, August 8th, by Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers, online and live in the Cranston, R.I. gallery, starting at 4 pm Eastern time. Headlining the event will be copies of X-Men #1 and Spider-Man #121 comics, two Pokemon booster boxes from 1999, Goudey baseball cards from the 1930s and more. Online bidding is via LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com, bidLIVE.Bruneauandco.com and the mobile app “Bruneau & Co.”
If you need additional information about this auction, you may call Travis Landry at (401) 533-9980; or, you can email him at info@bruneauandco.com.
The first of three auctions that will be dedicated to the outstanding majolica collection of Ed Flower (1929-2022) and his wife Marilyn (1930-2017), is scheduled for Wednesday, August 23rd, online and live in the Holiday Inn ballroom at 1750 Sumneytown Pike in Kulpsville, Penn., beginning at 10 am Eastern time. The auction will be conducted by Strawser Auction Group, based in Wolcottville, Indiana. In all, 185 lots will come up for bid, featuring many of the finest names in all of majolica. Internet bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com. If you need additional information about this auction, you may call Michael Strawser at (260) 854-2859 or 260-336-2204; or, email him at Michael@StrawserAuctions.com.
The upcoming auction of an incredible hoard of big block Chevrolet cars and parts — mostly muscle-car era Chevelles, Camaros, Corvettes and El Caminos — from the collection of the late Roy Langlitz (1933-2023), is slated for Saturday and Sunday, September 16th and 17th, on-site at Mr. Langlitz’s property in Rathdrum, Idaho, just outside Spokane, Washington. The auction will be conducted by VanDerBrink Auctions, based in Minnesota. The cars and some parts will be sold on Day 1, with online bidding via Proxibid.com. Thousands of big block parts to be auctioned Day 2 will be live only, with no online bidding at all. A YouTube video of the collection and the many cars and parts being sold is here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uVGEKXRazdI&t=22s
If you need additional information about this auction, you may call Yvette VanDerBrink at 605-201-7005; or, you can email her at yvette@vanderbrinkauctions.com.
Have some fun shopping and bidding as we welcome August, the last full month of summer. Our next issue is August 22 and will again bring a wonderful variety of articles and information collecting – everything from ephemera and postcards to antiques and collectibles. Please keep us in mind with Auction Action News; young collectors; clubs and conventions; mystery items and other antiques-related matters. Reach us as editor@collectorsjournal.com or at meego929@aol.com or via telephone at (319) 472-4763.