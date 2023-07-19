We’re just about halfway through the summer of 2023 and more than the weather is heating up! Auctions and sales are filling the upcoming weeks.
Here’s some information about upcoming events that I’ve received via e-mail:
Fun for all will begin August 2-3, when Morphy’s presents its summer offering of Toys & General Collectibles featuring both classic toys and pop-culture favorites: vintage sports cards, comic books and early video games. Pokemon highlights include a Nintendo Game Boy Red Version from 1998, WATA-graded 8.0 A+ Sealed, and estimated at $10,000-$15,000; and a Nintendo Game Boy Advance Leafgreen Version from 2004, which is WATA-graded 9.4 and estimated at $5,000-$10,000. A rare and extremely important title, a 1966 Nintendo Super Mario 64, WATA-graded 9.4 A+ Sealed, is entered with a $6,000-$9,000 estimate. A nice lineup of consoles and game systems will be auctioned, including a Sony PlayStation 2, $700-$900; and Mattel Intellivision II, $500-$800 – both sealed in their original boxes – and other boxed examples from Sony, Sega (Genesis) and ColecoVision (with a bonus Donkey Kong cartridge).
Fifty-five lots of vintage sports cards, rack packs, wax packs and boxes; and cello packs and boxes represent some of the all-time greatest professional baseball, football, basketball and hockey players and teams include an unopened BBCE-authenticated Topps NHL Hockey wax box from 1971 contains 24 packs of 10 cards each. There might be gem-mint examples of Ken Dryden’s rookie card, or cards for Hall of Famers like Bobby Orr, Gordie Howe or Bobby Hull. Unopened 1956 Topps Baseball 1-Cent wax pack, PSA authenticated and graded 8, that potentially includes cards for Mickey Mantle, Willie Mays, Sandy Koufax, Duke Snider, Hank Aaron and other legends of the sport. Only one other pack of its type has ever received a higher PSA grade than Morphy’s example, which has a $4,000-$8,000 estimate. Additionally, there are TV- and film-related wax boxes, including a 1975 Topps Planet of the Apes, 1978 Battlestar Galactica, and 1980 Topps Creature Feature. Each of the three boxes has been BBCE-graded, contains 36 packs and is estimated at $500-$1,000. A 1985 Topps Masters of the Universe 36-pack wax box carries a $750-$1,500 estimate. Comic book fans might find some unexpected treasures in this sale, like Marvel Comics’ Amazing Spider-Man #194, published in 1979. CGC-graded 9.8, this book presents beautifully and is estimated at $3,000-$6,000. In addition comic books, Gort, a replica robot from “The Day the Earth Stood Still,” trains, dolls tin, metal and pressed steel as well as cast iron toys and much more will be offered at this auction. The star of the vintage doll section is a sought-after 1959 first-issue brunette #1 Barbie with its original box, stand and complete set of accessories. In excellent condition, it is estimated at $6,000-$7,000. Morphy’s Aug. 2-3, 2023 Toy & General Collectibles Auction will be held live at Morphy’s gallery, 2000 N. Reading Rd., Denver, PA 17517, starting each day at 9 a.m. Eastern Time. All remote forms of bidding will be available, including absentee, phone and live via the Internet through Morphy Live. For additional information on any item in the sale or to purchase a hardbound auction catalog, call 877-968-8880 or email info@morphyauctions.com. View the fully illustrated catalog and sign up to bid live online at www.morphyauctions.com.
The upcoming auction of an incredible hoard of big block Chevrolet cars and parts — mostly muscle-car era Chevelles, Camaros, Corvettes and El Caminos — from the collection of the late Roy Langlitz (1933-2023), is slated for Saturday and Sunday, September 16th and 17th, on-site at Mr. Langlitz’s property in Rathdrum, Idaho, just outside Spokane, Washington. The auction will be conducted by VanDerBrink Auctions, based in Minnesota. The cars and some parts will be sold on Day 1, with online bidding via Proxibid.com. Thousands of big block parts to be auctioned Day 2 will be live only, with no online bidding at all. A YouTube video of the collection and the many cars and parts being sold is here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uVGEKXRazdI&t=22s
If you need additional information about this auction, you may call Yvette VanDerBrink at 605-201-7005; or, you can email her at yvette@vanderbrinkauctions.com.
Our next issue is August 8 and will again bring great articles and information about the world of collecting – from ephemera and postcards to antiques and collectibles. Please keep us in mind with Auction Action News; young collectors; clubs and conventions; mystery items and other antiques-related matters. Reach us as editor@collectorsjournal.com or at meego929@aol.com or via telephone at (319) 472-4763.