In the month of December, we tied our learning to kindness through our social studies standards and our PBIS curriculum. The book we focused on was called Lily Learns About Wants and Needs. The objectives from this lesson were for students to be able to distinguish between what a want is and what a need is.
To support this standard in the classroom we collected non-perishable items such as boxed food, soaps, shampoo, socks, toothbrushes/toothpaste, etc. to be donated to the local Benton Community Foodbank. The purpose of distinguishing between wants and needs is a critical life skill.