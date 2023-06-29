CEDAR RAPIDS –The 2023 Kirkwood Community College Commencement Ceremony was held on Saturday, May 13, at 10 a.m. at the Allnt Energy PowerHouse in downtown Cedar Rapids. Congratulations to all the Kirkwood graduates!

Atkins

Jul Biery, Assocte of Arts

Gavin Boone, Assocte of Arts

Cody Bruner, Assocte of Arts

Samuel Gilbert, Assocte of Science

Nathan Kramer, Assocte of Applied Science

Justice Lamer, Assocte of Applied Science

Sarah Mishmash, Assocte of Arts

Sarah Mishmash, Assocte of Science

Tara O’Connor, Assocte of Applied Science

Zach Schmitz, Assocte of Applied Science

Jake Stocker, Diploma

Easton Werner, Assocte of Arts

Belle Plaine

Tyler Arens, Assocte of Applied Science

Courtney Gulick, Assocte of Arts

Melanie Toney, Assocte of Applied Science

Blairstown

Samantha Randall, Assocte of Applied Science

Garrison

Emma Dickinson, Assocte of Arts

Keystone

Maddy Ramm, Assocte of Arts

Newhall

Cheyenne Boswell, Assocte of Applied Science

Claire Gates, Assocte of Arts

Suzanne Reed, Assocte of Applied Science

Norway

Kaitlyn Early, Assocte of Applied Science

Angela George, Assocte of Applied Science

Megan Gorkow, Assocte of Applied Science

Brenden Murders, Assocte of Science

Macey Schmidt, Assocte of Applied Science

Joseph Wright, Assocte of Applied Science

Shellsburg

Lucas Kasper, Assocte of Applied Science

Sara Schafer, Assocte of Applied Science

Urbana,

Megan Hupfeld, Assocte of Applied Science

Megan Hupfeld, Assocte of Arts

Annabelle Majeski, Assocte of Applied Science

Van Horne

Dylan Bossler, Assocte of Applied Science

Vinton

Joey Anderson, Assocte of Applied Science

Dylan Christy, Assocte of Applied Science

Christopher Clements, Assocte of Applied Science

Travis Hantz, Assocte of Arts

Alash Lyphout, Assocte of Arts

Kyle Medvedjevs, Assocte of Applied Science

McKenna Parker, Assocte of Science

Ryan Schoettmer, Assocte of Applied Science

Walford

Jaden Eiselstein, Assocte of Applied Science

Andrew Kozich, Assocte of Applied Science

Mercedes Rettkowski, Assocte of Arts

