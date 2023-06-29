CEDAR RAPIDS –The 2023 Kirkwood Community College Commencement Ceremony was held on Saturday, May 13, at 10 a.m. at the Allnt Energy PowerHouse in downtown Cedar Rapids. Congratulations to all the Kirkwood graduates!
Atkins
Jul Biery, Assocte of Arts
Gavin Boone, Assocte of Arts
Cody Bruner, Assocte of Arts
Samuel Gilbert, Assocte of Science
Nathan Kramer, Assocte of Applied Science
Justice Lamer, Assocte of Applied Science
Sarah Mishmash, Assocte of Arts
Sarah Mishmash, Assocte of Science
Tara O’Connor, Assocte of Applied Science
Zach Schmitz, Assocte of Applied Science
Jake Stocker, Diploma
Easton Werner, Assocte of Arts
Belle Plaine
Tyler Arens, Assocte of Applied Science
Courtney Gulick, Assocte of Arts
Melanie Toney, Assocte of Applied Science
Blairstown
Samantha Randall, Assocte of Applied Science
Garrison
Emma Dickinson, Assocte of Arts
Keystone
Maddy Ramm, Assocte of Arts
Newhall
Cheyenne Boswell, Assocte of Applied Science
Claire Gates, Assocte of Arts
Suzanne Reed, Assocte of Applied Science
Norway
Kaitlyn Early, Assocte of Applied Science
Angela George, Assocte of Applied Science
Megan Gorkow, Assocte of Applied Science
Brenden Murders, Assocte of Science
Macey Schmidt, Assocte of Applied Science
Joseph Wright, Assocte of Applied Science
Shellsburg
Lucas Kasper, Assocte of Applied Science
Sara Schafer, Assocte of Applied Science
Urbana,
Megan Hupfeld, Assocte of Applied Science
Megan Hupfeld, Assocte of Arts
Annabelle Majeski, Assocte of Applied Science
Van Horne
Dylan Bossler, Assocte of Applied Science
Vinton
Joey Anderson, Assocte of Applied Science
Dylan Christy, Assocte of Applied Science
Christopher Clements, Assocte of Applied Science
Travis Hantz, Assocte of Arts
Alash Lyphout, Assocte of Arts
Kyle Medvedjevs, Assocte of Applied Science
McKenna Parker, Assocte of Science
Ryan Schoettmer, Assocte of Applied Science
Walford
Jaden Eiselstein, Assocte of Applied Science
Andrew Kozich, Assocte of Applied Science
Mercedes Rettkowski, Assocte of Arts