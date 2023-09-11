CEDAR RAPIDS – Kirkwood Community College will hold a ribbon cutting and open house to celebrate the completion of its new Veterinary Technology Center on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 3-5:30 p.m. Community and business leaders, state legislators, and Kirkwood alumni are expected to be in attendance.
Located on the south side of Kirkwood’s main campus in Cedar Rapids, the Veterinary Technology Center is the final construction project related to the college’s $60 million bond measure, which passed with voter approval in 2017. Design of the new building began in July of 2020 with construction starting in October 2021. The facility features 18,000 square feet of instructional clinical space, technical classrooms, administrative and lounge space, and animal housing.
With construction completed, the center represents the last piece of the college’s facilities master plan, which was developed in 2017 to address some of the aging buildings on campus. It joins a handful of previously-completed projects such as the college’s new student center and a state-of-the-art auto technology building, as well as updates to the library, recreation center and Washington Hall, home to Kirkwood’s agriculture programs.
Following the ceremony and ribbon cutting, members of the public will be able to tour the new facility.