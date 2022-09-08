CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Sept. 8, 2022)–Kirkwood Community College will hold a ribbon cutting and open house to celebrate the completion of its new student center on Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 4-6 p.m. Community leaders, dignitaries and alums are expected to be in attendance including world-renowned artist Lonnie Stewart, who will be exhibiting a handful of his works.
Located in Iowa Hall on the institution’s main campus in Cedar Rapids, the opening of the new student center follows a two-year renovation project financed with a portion of funds generated by a voter-approved $60 million bond measure which passed in 2017. The cost of the renovation was more than $34 million and was one of a handful of projects financed by the bond issue.
Originally dedicated in 1975, the building now has 110,000 square feet of space and includes modern amenities and resources for students. The center brings multiple college services under one roof that were previously spread throughout campus including Admissions, Student Life, Counseling, Career Services and the Global Learning department. In addition, the building also features spaces designed to enhance the student experience and encourage a robust campus community such as study and leisure areas, an expanded café, a new coffee bar, a campus store and spaces designated to cater to the college’s diverse student body.
According to Kirkwood President Lori Sundberg, the aim of the new student center is to increase student success.
“We wanted to design a space that would improve the student experience by engaging students more fully in college life programs, academic support and student services,” said Sundberg. “By doing this, our goal was to increase retention, degree completion, and transfer rates of everyone looking to get an education at Kirkwood. Iowa Hall is now a dynamic environment where someone can apply, finalize financial aid, learn about international education, talk about careers, or get support and counseling. It’s a major change for our campus and the possibilities are very exciting. This is the beginning of a new era for Kirkwood students and our community.”
Following the dedication and ribbon cutting, members of the public will be able to tour the new facility.
What: New Student Center Open House and Dedication
When: Tuesday, Sept. 13
Where: Iowa Hall on Kirkwood’s main campus in Cedar Rapids
Time: 4-6 p.m.