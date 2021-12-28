INDEPENDENCE – Thanks to former Independence resident Byron Tabor and fellow members of the Hi-CREW (Hiawatha-Cedar Rapids EdgeWood) Kiwanis Club, third graders at West Elementary recently received, free of charge, an age appropriate dictionary.
Starting with schools in the Cedar Rapids area, the Hi CREW club has partnered with other civic organizations to put dictionaries into the hands of third graders throughout eastern Iowa for several years.
The club accomplished this task by working with The Dictionary Project (TDP), a 501c3 non-profit organization formed in South Carolina. According to the Hi-CREW website, the club was so impressed with TDP, they became involved before they received their official charter.
The goal of TDP is to encourage literacy at the third grade level. They created dictionaries designed specifically for third graders.
A study showing that the strongest predictor of adult incarceration is third grade literacy, only enhanced the intuitive appeal of the project.
In addition, TDP sponsors can also choose to provide thesauruses, atlases, Spanish/English dictionaries, French/English dictionaries, or vocabulary builders to students in their local schools. The Dictionary Project is funded through donations and sponsors who introduce the program in their local schools. More information on TDP may be found on their website: www.dictionaryproject.org.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world, one child and one community at a time. The Hi-CREW Kiwanis Club website (www.hiawatha-crew.org) states: “Kiwanis, through guidance and example, works to develop future generations of leaders. Every day, Kiwanians are revitalizing neighborhoods, organizing youth-sports programs, tutoring, building playgrounds, and performing countless other projects to help children and communities.”