INDEPENDENCE — The fourth-rated Union Knights got their season off and running in style Saturday, while the Lady Bobcats of Benton Community found the going a little rough.
The Knights went 4-0 on the day, stopping Janesville 2-1 (22-20, 8-21, 16-14), Independence 2-0 (21-18, 21-17), West Delaware, and Oelwein, 2-1 (18-21, 21-8, 15-9).
Benton defeated Alburnett in their first match, sinking the Pirates 2-0 (21-11, 21-13), but lost to West Delaware.
The Knights will be on the road Tuesday as they take on 10th-ranked Denver.
The Lady Bobcats are off until Saturday, when they head to Conrad and the BCLUW Invitational.