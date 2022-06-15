Divergence met, crossed paths, and continued Thursday.
Union Community’s baseball team used a nine-run fourth inning Thursday to beat Oelwein, 13-1, in five innings and prevent the Huskies from a season sweep during the last game of the North Iowa Cedar League East series.
The Huskies and Knights split the doubleheader portion in LaPorte earlier this season. Oelwein (4-7, 2-4) dropped its third straight game while Union (3-11, 2-4) claimed its third straight victory.
“Our record doesn’t show how good we actually are,” head coach Chris Shannon said. “That’s the thing; a lot of teams have been sleepwalking on us and the past couple nights we’ve come in and kind of punched them in the mouth a little bit.
“I’m not saying Colin (Morgan) didn’t have them prepared, but I think they took us for granted a little bit.”
Morgan, Oelwein’s head coach, lamented his program’s three errors and pitching staff’s nine walks issued, among other problems he saw.
“We just have to play better in every aspect of the game,” Morgan said. “We’re a lot better baseball team than we showed tonight, but the game isn’t played on paper. We have to play up to our ability.”
A two-out error in the top of the first gave Union its first run as Sam Fehl scored when Joe Bistline drove a ball to third base that was misplayed by Ethan DeTemmerman.
Another two-out error in the top of the second gave the Knights a free run. TJ Freeland’s line drive to center went off Garet Kiel’s glove to plate Fehl. Union led 3-0 at that point off a bases-loaded walk and Ty Lorenzen RBI single.
The visitors broke the game open off starter Terick Pryor in the fourth, sending three to the basepaths off a single, error and walk. Reliever Kale Horkheimer gave up a three-run double to begin a run of four straight batters reaching, and six in the frame.
In that inning, Union also picked up three two-out hits and a walk for two more runs.
The Knights scored four two-out runs during the game.
“Sometimes an error turns into a passed ball, a walk turns into a double,” Morgan said. “You have those things snowball. Bases are loaded with no outs, and that’s a tough situation to get out of.”
Meanwhile, Oelwein was stymied by Knights starter Danny Peterson He gave up a leadoff single to Carter Jeanes in the first, but nothing else until a two-out walk to Chris Rocha in the second. After that, Oelwein’s next baserunner wasn’t until the fifth inning when Rocha singled.
Courtesy runner Nolan Lamphier scored on an error for the Huskies’ lone run.
“You have to have somebody step up and say, ‘We’ve got to stop this. We have to put an end to this,’” Morgan said of the offensive and defensive woes. “Playing well is contagious, and not making plays is contagious as well.”
Peterson pitched a complete game, scattering five hits and two walks. He struck out four. He also drove in one and was one of three Knights with two hits — Fehl, Freeland and Ty Lorenzen were the others.
Freeland drove in five and Feh; drove in three and scored four times.
“W we’ve played some really tough teams early … we’ve been battle-tested early,” Shannon said. “Now they are starting to play a little more baseball. Competing on the mound, making the plays we need to make, our swings are starting to come together a little bit. Now we just have to stay consistent.”
Jeanes went 2 for 3 with a double and a steal. Cole Hamilton, Caden Penhollow and Rocha garnered the other Husky hits.