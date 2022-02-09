Union has not had recent success at Denver. Only two years ago, the Knights were pounded 100-33 at Cyclone Center. But this is a different Union team, despite the results coming out to a 73-59 loss to Denver on Monday.
“We haven’t competed the last few times up here,” coach Corey Lorenzen said. “But we were in this game tonight. It shows a lot of progress with this senior group. They are competing with some of the best teams in 2A in our state, including Denver. That’s something to be proud of.”
The Knights came out with the first punch, taking a 7-4 lead from the tipoff. A short cold spell offensively hit Union and the Cyclones were quick to go on a 11-2 run. Union trimmed that lead back to two before a small Denver run to end the first quarter. The two NICL rivals traded buckets in the second quarter before Union once more got the lead within a score. An 8-2 Denver run ended that quarter as well, giving the Cyclones a 44-36 edge at halftime.
“We really played a very well-executed half,” Lorenzen said. “We were moving the ball, cutting, doing everything we needed to be successful on offense. Denver has good shooters and I felt we had hands in their race, but they made shots anyway. You tip your hat to Denver in that situation.”
Denver padded their lead in the third quarter as Union’s shots did not fall with the same consistency as the first half. Foul trouble did give the Knights chances at the free throw line, but the Cyclones had a double digit lead through the remainder of the evening.
“Denver switched things up defensively and made us have to adjust,” Lorenzen said. “I feel like we still competed. They’ve given so much this season in terms of effort.”
Senior Grant Behrens led the Knights with 19 points and eight rebounds. Senior TJ Freeland stuffed the stat sheet with 16 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals. Senior Danny Petersen had 11 points (three triples) and sophomore Logan Rosauer ten points and six rebounds.
Despite Monday’s loss, the Knights will finish with a 11-10 record, their first winning record in a regular season since 2017. Union also hopes to have their first postseason win since 2009 when they host Columbus Catholic for the first round of Districts on Monday. The Knights won the regular season meeting 63-46 on Senior Night.