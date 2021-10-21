With a winner comes a loser, and Union volleyball found itself facing the unfamiliar reality of the latter in a first round exit in Regional play to Vinton-Shellsburg on Monday 3-1.
“We scrimmaged them a lot of the summer,” coach Brian Jesse said. “They block well, they hit hard and they’re a scrappy defensive team. We saw all of that tonight and unfortunately we’re done earlier than we’ve been the last several years.”
VS took a 2-0 lead behind missed serves from the Knights and errors hampering the offense, but turned the tables with a 25-22 win in the third set as their middle hitting in senior Laura Rempe and sophomore Dena Robb took over.
“Dena had 11 kills, Laura 17 kills, but we just had too many errors overall,” Jesse said. “We had chances down the stretch with a couple points here and there, but we just couldn’t finish them off.”
The Vikettes would hold steady in a nail-biting 27-25 fourth set to defeat the Knights for the first time since 2008. Union bowed out at 20-23, end a three-year streak of reaching the Regional final. Junior Aubrey Gates, who reached 500 kills this season, had 16 kills and two aces.
The Knights will say goodbye to five seniors-Meagan Clapp, Gracie Rathe, Laura Rempe, Belle Olson and Bailey Foulk-who have helped push the program to two State berths in 2019 and 2020, including an upset over top-seed Davenport Assumption in 2019.
“Some of them were role players, others starters, but they all took on their roles did a nice job doing what was asked of them this season,” Jesse said. “Everyone took on new adjustments and sometimes roles changed. They’ve been good to us over the years.”
Union will return a core consisting of Gates, junior Jaidyn Bush, Robb, sophomore Gracie Klima, freshman Avery Knoop and junior Taylor Hedeman next season as the Knights hope to get back to their winning ways in 2022.
“We’ve got to get more athletic on the court,” Jesse said. “There’s balls we’ve gotten to in the past that we didn’t have this season. We need people to step up in back row positions. We have some nice hitting and a nice young setter back next season.”