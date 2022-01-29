Technically, the Knights are back-to-back NICL Conference Champions. After all, Union won this year’s tournament at Sumner-Fredericksburg on Saturday and did so back in 2020, when the last conference tournament could be held.
“The conference tournament is a big deal, especially for guys who are competing in their first one when it was canceled last season,” coach Bart Mehlert said. “They know it’s a stepping stone for the postseason. I told them to go out and win our conference.”
Union scored 191.50 points total, almost 40 points more than runner-up Wapsie Valley. Seven Knights advanced to the finals, with four-Jace Hedeman, Brayden Bohnsack, Caleb Olson and Hunter Worthen-earning conference championships. Bohnsack, a freshman, took on a tough challenge in an undefeated opponent from host Sumner-Fredericksburg, yet worked his way through for a 19-4 tech fall.
“He was strong, but I went out there and wrestled like myself,” Bohnsack said. “It’s been a lot of fun competing with my teammates, improving every day and getting here. We went out today and did our best.”
Despite being down one wrestler at 170 lbs, the Knights were able to get spots filled and score a few points in the consolation bracket. Mehlert was named NICL Coach of the Year, selected by his peers, as he led the Knights to an undefeated conference dual record.
“These guys competed well,” Mehlert said. “Jace has been wrestling lights out all season, Brayden got a great final match in he needed to wrestle, Caleb and Hunter do what they do every match. Stone (Schmitz) and Keegan (Ellsworth) ran into some tough matches in the finals, but second in the NICL is something to be proud of.”
The Knights now turn their attention to Sectionals at Independence on Saturday against BCLUW-SH, host Independence, New Hampton, North Fayette Valley and Oelwein. The top two placewinners at each weight will advance to Districts at New Hampton on February 12.
“We’re looking for a State title this season, but we can’t do that without dominating,” Worthen, a two-time conference champion said. “We got into the right mentality today. It’s awesome to stand on top of the podium and that’s our plan everytime we walk into a gym.”