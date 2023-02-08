LAPORTE CITY — Union may not have a senior on its roster this season, but its junior class stepped up like seniors would in Tuesday’s 61-51 win over Oelwein in their final regular season game.
After a back and forth in the first half, the Knights began to add to their three point lead in the second half. The Huskies scored 21 points in the second quarter, 21 points in the entire second half against the Union defense, shooting 30.4 percent overall.
Junior Ava Mills scored a career-high 27 points, adding six boards and two assists. Junior Brigitte Rohrer had 22 points and 10 rebounds for a double double. Junior Reagan Sorensen had her own double-double with 10 points and a career-high 11 assists.
The two NICL East teams will meet again on Saturday at Oelwein for the first round of Regionals.