Union football has dominated in its last two District games, this time winning on the road at Oelwein (1-5) in a 52-6 blowout on Friday.
“We’ve talked all year that we’ve been a good team finishing,” coach Jared Pospisil said. “We make adjustments well, we finish well. We knew to get over the hump we were going to have to start well, start strong. I think the last couple games we’ve found that. The guys just came out with more energy and have taken it to heart.”
The Knights amassed over 500 all-purpose as they put up 38 points in the first half alone behind a career night from senior Michael Niebergall. A major target for senior quarterback Grant Behrens, Niebergall did just as much damage in the run game, rushing for 83 yards on four carries and scoring on three of those plays. The senior also finished with 144 yards on five catches and two more touchdowns.
The win moves Union to 2-1 in District play with two games to go in an abbreviated regular season for Class 2A schools. Behrens finished with 370 passing yards on 16 of 21 completion. Junior Joren Fisher (27 yards, four carries) and senior Caleb Scott (22 yards, 3 carries) each finished with a rushing touchdown. Sophomore Logan Rosauer finished with 107 yards on three receptions. Scott led the defense with seven total tackles and an interception, Behrens 6.5 total tackles.
Union (3-3) will face North Fayette Valley) on Senior Night Friday and end the regular season at Waukon (5-1) next week.