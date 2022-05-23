Union track continues to build under coach Scott Denner, and they proved that at the State Coed Track and Field Meet this weekend with four qualifying events and several strong performances.
“It was really exciting for me as a coach and for our guys to run one more time this season,” Denner said. “We had a couple of events that really came out of nowhere to qualify. It goes to show it really is about how you end your season.”
Junior Joren Fisher finished 20th in the 400m dash with a personal best of 52.48, two places better than seeded. Senior Brock Meyer, out for track this season for the first time in his high school career, came in 17th with a time of 2:04.30, also beating his seeded placing.
“Brock went out for track three weeks into March and ended up at State,” Denner said. “Joren had a strong year and we’ll look for his class to take over leadership next season.”
The Knights’ shining moment came in the 4x200 as senior Michael Niebergall, senior Gibson Purdy, senior Danny Petersen and sophomore Logan Rosauer took eighth in the event with a time of 1:33.09 to medal. The sprint medley of Niebergall, senior TJ Freeland, Rosauer and Petersen were 19th in Class 2A with a time of 1:38.87.
“This was a tremendous group, whether it was TJ out for track for the first time or our seniors who put in the work over their three seasons,” Denner said. “I’m proud of all these guys. They will be hard guys to replace, but we do have some young guys ready and a small junior class of leaders.”