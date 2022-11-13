LaPORTE CITY — Union football concluded its 2022 season 2-7 and were well-represented in Class 2A District 4 both with athletic and academic honors.
Selected First Team All-District were senior Joren Fisher (701 yards rushing on 92 carries, 97 yards on 10 receptions, seven rushing touchdowns, 21.5 tackles), junior Logan Rosauer (319 yards on 20 receptions, two receiving touchdowns, 27.5 tackles), junior Caleb Olson (47 tackles, one fumble recovery), and junior Ryan DeVries (52 tackles). Junior Brock Ruzicka (49 tackles, 1,231 kickoff yards, 14/15 PAT) was named Defensive MVP of the district.
Selected Second Team All-District were sophomore Briar Mast (42 tackles, one touchdown on kickoff return), senior Tyler Wilson (435 yards on 84 carries, five touchdowns, 28.5 tackles). Honorable mention includes junior Hayden Spore and sophomore Andrew Sadler (637 on 50/126 completion and threw three touchdowns, 221 yards on 76 carries, three rushing touchdowns, 24.5 tackles).
1st Team All-Academic Chase Taylor, Caleb Olson, Hayden Spore, Tyce Murley, Logan Rosauer, Landen Reed.