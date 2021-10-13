With the move to a new conference alignment, scheduling changes needed to be made and Union found a way to keep a match with Dike-New Hartford by competing in quad on Tuesday against the host Wolverines, Nevada and Waverly-Shell Rock.
“We knew coming in this would be tough competition,” coach Brian Jesse said. “But I saw a lot of positives and better play this past weekend at CCA. We got better tonight, and that’s the important thing this time of year. We’re preparing ourselves for a tournament run.”
The Knights opened the day against 2A top-ranked Dike-New Hartford (48-1), falling in both sets 25-10, 25-13. Their struggles would continue against Nevada (18-21) in a close 25-20, 25-22 loss. Union would win the second set against 4A third-ranked Waverly Shell-Rock (35-7), but ultimately did not have enough steam in a 15-8 third set loss.
“It was a good second set, but I wish we could have come out better in the third set,” Jesse said. “We did a lot of good things we’ve been talking about: aggressive swings, good passes. We have a young setter and when we give her good passes, that makes a huge difference.”
Junior Aubrey Gates and sophomore Gracie Klima each had 19 kills on the day, 22 digs for junior Jaidyn Bush and freshman Avery Knoop had 40 assists in three matches.
Union will have one final test at the Knoxville tournament this weekend before hosting Vinton-Shellsburg (17-15) in the first round of Regionals on Monday.
“We’ve got good competition Saturday that will continue to make us better,” Jesse said. “Vinton is tough, but a winnable game. If we play like we did tonight at our best, I like our chances.”