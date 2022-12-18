WATERLOO — Thirty-two wrestling teams from across Iowa competed in the 2022 Battle of Waterloo on Friday and Saturday, Union among them as they finished with wins over Charles City and Waterloo West.
“What we took away is we are a really young team with a lot of inexperience,” coach Bart Mehlert said. “The biggest thing we’re looking for is fight and effort. We’ve seen some of that, and some still need to work on that.”
After suffering losses to Ankeny (75-3) and Bishop Heelan (60-24) on Friday, the Knights fought back with a 42-30 win over Waterloo West on Saturday. Keegan Ellsworth and Brock Bergmeier each earned pins in the second period at 132 and 138 lbs before the Wahawks scored 18 unanswered. Pins by Brayden Bohnsack and Jace Hedeman secured Union’s win.
The Knights ended their run in Waterloo with a close dual with Charles City. The Comets won six of the first seven matches before Bohnsack, Hedeman and Keegan Ellwsorth scored falls to tie the dual, with Union getting the tiebreaker. Hedeman went 5-0 and Bohnsack 4-1 in matches over the two-day dual tournament.
“We’ve definitely seen improvements along the way this season, but we have a long ways to go to reach our standard,” Mehlert said. “The experienced guys back are being leaders. They know the expectations, so they are trying to teach the new guys. Hopefully we have a few more guys back after break.”
Union will be back in action on Tuesday, Jan. 3 against Don Bosco in La Porte City.