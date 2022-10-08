Union volleyball made its ways into Thursday’s NICL conference semis with wins over Aplington-Parkersburg and South Hardin earlier in the week, yet couldn’t replicate their success against Dike-New Hartford and Wapsie Valley to finish fourth in the conference.
“I’m happy to get here to this championship round,” coach Brian Jesse said. “We competed and didn’t back down. I can’t complain if we’re playing like that through the rest of the season.”
The Knights played closely with the 2A top-ranked Wolverines in the first set, highlighted by senior outside hitter Aubrey Gates reaching her 1,000th career kill in the match. The senior captain had 10 kills to lead Union, but that firepower couldn’t match up against D-NH in a 25-21, 25-19 loss.
“[Dike] is just pretty darn good,” Jesse said. “We executed the things we talked about. We’d have to get a couple breaks and do a couple things a little better against a team like that.”
Union then looked to redeem an earlier loss to host Wapsie Valley in the third place match. The Warriors kept one step ahead of the Knights in a 25-20 first set win, but Union broke through with a 25-23 win in the second. Whatever momentum had built up was soon gone, and Wapsie finished off Union 15-8 in the third set. Gates had 16 kills, junior Gracie Klima eight kills and three aces, senior Jaidyn Bush 10 digs.
“We put a lot of energy into the Dike match, and I felt that was the reason we got off to a slow start against Wapsie,” Jesse said. “To our credit, we battled back in the second. I thought we missed too many serves in the third. Wapsie is a great passing team. I can live with the results if we continue to play like we did that second set.”
Afterwards, the team recognized Gates’s accomplishment with a poster. Gates has been a part of two State qualifying teams (2019, 2020) alongside talented hitters such as Jasmyn Bush and Belle Weber, building up her own resume along the way.
“It’s not like we just constantly fed the ball to her for four years,” Jesse said. “She’s been a factor for this program for four years, constantly raising her game. This is a great accomplishment for her.”
The seasons have gone by swiftly for Gates, who credited playing alongside her talented teammates for getting her to where she is today. While reaching 1,000 kills is an exciting milestone for her, being a leader on this team “has been incredible.”
“I love picking other girls up and we all have that mentality that everybody on the court is positive the whole time,” Gates said. “We all just like to have fun out there and cheer for each other and it’s just really good energy every single day. We just leave it all out there on the court. Everybody plays as hard as they can give 110% for every single ball, and we’re unstoppable.”
The Knights (33-7) went 3-2 in a tournament at Clear Creek-Amana on Saturday. Class 3A Regional pairings were released last week and Union was selected as a one-seed. They’ll host Eagle Grove on Monday, Oct. 17 to open the postseason.