A promising start for Union softball in Wednesday’s regional quarterfinal at Independence was swifty washed away in a 10-3 loss to the Mustangs, ending the Knights’ season.
Union put three runs on the board between the second and third inning, with sophomore Sydney Anton hitting an RBI triple to get the team excited. Coach Jeremy Robb liked the pace and patience in the early innings both offensively and defensively.
“Early in the game, Xandra was throwing strikes and we were staying ahead of batters, making routine plays,” Robb said. “Offensively, we had quality at bats, we were patient yet aggressive. We put the ball in play and it was only a matter of time before we put some runs across the plate.”
Yet Indee’s bats came alive in the bottom of the third with four runs across. The Mustangs continued to extend their lead with two runs in the following three innings, while Union’s bats suddenly grew cold. Robb also attributes a couple of walks allowing Indee to snatch away momentum and cruise to a home win.
The Knights finish the 2022 season 7-18 and will say farewell to seniors Rebecca Dickerson, Jocelyn Gates and Karlie Rickert. Gates was a five-year starter for Union and a consistent bat over her career.
We are obviously going to have to replace Jocelyn at shortstop,” Robb said. “Big shoes for us to fill. We are also graduating Karlie and that will be a void to fill in the outfield. Our younger girls will have to step up and assume leadership roles throughout the off season and into next season. There is some potential with the talent in the sophomore (soon to be junior) class for them to take another step forward next season.”