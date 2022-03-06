Basketball season is over for both Union squads, and each team was recognized with multiple NICL East conference honors this season.
The girls finished 4-18 on the season and three Knights were recognized on the NICL East All-Conference team. Sophomore Reagan Sorensen was selected First Team NICL East with averages of 9.8 ppg, 2.2 apg and 1.6 steals a game. Sorensen’s 38 threes on the season led the division.
Sophomore Brigitte Rohrer was named Second Team NICL East with averages of 8.3 ppg and 7.0 rpg. Rohrer’s 153 rebounds this season were fifth in the division.
Sophomore Ava Mills were selected Honorable Mention with averages of 4.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg and 1.3 steals a game.
The boys finished 12-11 for their first winning season since 2009. Their success led to five Knights being selected for NICL East honors. Senior Grant Behrens was selected to First Team NICL East with averages of 14.3 ppg and 4.3 rpg. Behrens poured in 329 points this season, which was fifth in the division.
Senior TJ Freeland was named to Second Team NICL East with averages of 13.o ppg, 8.0 rpg, 3.4 apg and 2.9 steals per game. Freland was second in the division in the latter category. Joining him on Second Team was junior Ty Lorenzen, who averaged 10.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg and 3.0 apg. Both Freeland and Lorenzen were in the top five for assists in the NICL East.
Senior Danny Petersen (7.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg) and sophomore Logan Rosauer (7.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg) were named Honorable Mentions for the 2022 season.