Union baseball overcame a 6-0 deficit to take a 10-9 win against Denver at home on Friday, courtesy of a seven-run sixth inning with two outs over their heads.
The Knights came out with a solid three inning defensively, holding back the Cyclones while their own offense worked to catch up. But several free bases allowed by senior pitcher Danny Petersen allowed Denver to jump on a 6-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning.
“Danny threw strikes those first three innings and our defense did their jobs behind him,” coach Chris Shannon said. “It’s that one inning that really kills us in games, and we saw it in that fourth inning.”
Union would put three runs on the board in the bottom of the fifth. Denver answered with three of their own, 9-3. Spurred by hits from sophomore Sam Fehl, junior Ty Lorenzen and Grant Behrens, the Knights scored seven runs in the sixth and held on to the lead through the seventh. The Knights had 10 hits while Petersen struck out five hitters in seven innings.
“This is definitely what we’re capable of,” Shannon said. “We’ve battled lately and broke through. We have to figure out ourselves and play to the level we know we’re capable of each game going forward.”
The Knights (7-16) fell to Waterloo East on Saturday 7-3. Union will be on the road this week as they head to Gladbrook-Reinbeck on Tuesday, Jesup on Thursday, Vinton-Shellsburg on Friday and AGWSR on Saturday.