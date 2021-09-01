After a disappointing end to Saturday’s tournament at Independence, Union volleyball bounced back with 3-0 sweep (25-13, 25-19, 25-15) at Jesup on Tuesday to open NICL East play.
“I saw a lot more energy and enthusiasm than I saw the last match of the tournament,” coach Brian Jesse said. “It’s expected from the first conference match of the season. There were a few bumps, but overall we controlled the ball pretty well to Jaidyn (Bush) for a good hit.”
Union hadn’t seen plenty of longtime rival Jesup this summer, yet came mentally prepared for their conference opener. Junior Aubrey Gates got the Knights’ offense off to a hot start with several easy kills. Beyond Gates, a balanced attack kept Union a step ahead despite serve receive issues late in the second set.
“Serve receive troubles will happen since we lost so much of our serve receive last season,” Jesse said. “Our blocking was much better tonight as well. We had only two against Independence and now 13 tonight. Those middles are getting hands on balls and more involved defensively.”
The Knights also got easy points off 12 aces on the night, led by Bush and sophomore Gracie Klima with four each, and served successfully on 75 of 79 serves. Gates led the Knights with 17 kills, four digs and three blocks. Bush had 28 assists, 14 digs and two kills. Senior Laura Rempe had six kills and five blocks. Klima finished with six kills and went 19 of 20 serving.
“This match definitely gave us a boost of confidence going forward,” Jesse said. “We have a chance to do well in a tournament this weekend if we could out with this kind of energy and play.”
Union (3-1) will compete in a tournament at North Tama on Saturday. The Knights will be at home against 2A eighth-ranked Sumner-Fredericksburg on Tuesday.