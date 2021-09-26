Union football put it all together Friday night in a 40-0 thrashing of Jesup as the Knights celebrated Homecoming with an easy win.
“We’ve shown this season that we can finish games strong, but we have to start out strong as well,” coach Jared Pospisil said. “This time we came out strong offensively, defensively and with our special teams. I’m proud of how we came out this game.”
Explosive plays put the Knights up over J-Hawks quickly, including a 59 yard touchdown run for junior Tyler Wilson and senior Grant Behrens finding junior Joren Fisher for a 58 pass play. Union 238 yards in the air and 134 rushing, scoring all 40 of their points in the first three quarters.
“Our o-line has done a great job of allowing Grant to extend plays and find his guy deeper down field,” Pospisil said. “The explosiveness of this offense is really awesome and those extra yards our receivers are working for make our passing game even better.”
Behrens threw for 238 yards on 10 of 15 completion, adding a rushing touchdown and seven total tackles. Senior Michael Niebergall had 135 yards on six receptions and a touchdown. Fisher and Nieberall each had two touchdowns in the win. Junior Lance Moore had five total tackles.
The win comes after a 24-7 loss at Wahlert Catholic on September 17 to open district play. Class 2A teams will only play eight regular season games unless they choose to add a ninth game if they do not qualify for playoffs.
“If these guys can put together a complete game like we did against Jesup, we should be able to compete with anyone in our district,” Pospisil said. “We’ve been a missed tackle or a dropped ball away from some great things this season. It’s time to flush those mistakes away and execute well going forward.”
Union (2-3) will travel to Oelwein (1-4) on Friday to continue district play.