Postseason volleyball begins next week, but Union didn’t wait for Monday to get in qualify competition as they took on Dike-New Hartford, Nevada and Waverly-Shell Rock at the former, coming out with a 2-1 record.
“We wanted to continue to build on playing well at the conference tournament last week,” coach Brian Jesse said. “I feel like we did that for the most part. played a little tired and sluggish the last match against Waverly, but were able to get the job done. I thought we played pretty well against a ranked NEVADA, and we played very well in the second set of the Dike match.”
The Knights took on the 3A tenth-ranked Cubs of Nevada first, winning 25-15, 25-21 behind 12 kills from senior Aubrey Gates and 21 assists from sophomore Avery Knoop. Union would get their second chance next at 2A top-ranked Dike-New Hartford after a loss last week, but could not keep up in a 25-11, 25-18 loss. They ended their evening with a hard-fought win against the host Go-Hawks 25-23, 22-25, 15-13. Gates had 18 kills and Knoop 29 assists. Junior Gracie Klima also had eight digs in the win.
“I just want us to continue to fine tune things, such as timing between hitters and setters and a few other minor things,” Jessie said. “We need to continue to work hard and stay focused. I thought Jaidyn Bush had one of her better nights. Moving and passing well.”
Union (35-8) will travel to Knoxville this weekend for one last tournament before hosting Eagle Grove (1-16) on Monday to open Regionals as top seed in their bracket. If the Knights advance, they will host the winner of Clear Lake/Forest City on Wednesday.
“I’m very happy to have the first two rounds at home,” Jesse said. “I don’t know much about Eagle Grove at this time, but record-wise it looks to be a favorable matchup for us.”