A mere 10 places separated Union girls cross country from going to the State Cross Country Meet as a team, but the Knights will still be represented by three runners in senior Ellie Rathe, sophomore Lauren Youngblut and freshman Amilia Condon all qualifying individually after placing in the top 15 on Thursday at Anamosa.
“We knew we were a team outside looking in,” coach Justin Parson said. “We knew there were three strong teams in Monticello, Tipton and Beckman there. Our goal was to chase Beckman and see if we could get out against them.”
Rathe won the meet by more than a minute over her competition with a time of 19:01. Youngblut punched her ticket with an eighth place finish, clocking in at 20:46. Condon, a solid third runner for the Knights all season long, came in ninth with a time of 20:49 for her best race of her freshman season.
“When numbers came out ahead of the meet, we looked at PRs from runners and found she ranked 16th coming in,” Parson said. “I had a lot of confidence she could do this. We’ve watched her own confidence grow all season. She picked a great night to have a great race. The sky’s the limit for her now.”
Sophomore Sydney Anton finished 40th with a time of 23:07 and freshman Lily Lorenzen 41st with a time of 23:14 to give the Knights five strong finishes, but the gap between the two groups proved too wide to make up the difference with Beckman, who won third qualifying spot.
“I’m certainly proud of the effort all the girls put into this race,” Parson said. “All the hard work they put into the summer paid off and they made some major improvements from last season as a team. It was a rewarding experience to come back to coaching and coach this team.”
The three qualifiers will run in the Class 2A portion of the State Cross Country Meet at Kennedy Park in Fort Dodge on Saturday. The girls race is set to begin at 10:30 a.m., with awards at noon. With a district title added to her resume, Rathe will be chasing one more top finish on the biggest stage for high school cross country.
“I really think she has an opportunity to win,” Parson said. “It will certainly be interesting to see competition she has already faced and (Danielle) Hostetler from Mid-Prairie being the favorite going in.”
Vinton Newspapers will have coverage of the 2A girls meet on Saturday and both 3A meets on Friday.