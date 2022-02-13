Union wrestling is peaking at the right time, qualifying six District champions for the State Wrestling Tournament and winning the District championship at New Hampton on Saturday.
“Our guys came prepared,” coach Bart Mehlert said. “Our goal every season is to be wrestling at our best this time of the season. We went into Districts with seven with the goal of getting seven through.”
While the Knights did not get their seven to State, they did see all six qualifiers win their weight classes. Freshmen Jace Hedeman (106 lbs) and Brayden Bohnsack (113 lbs), sophomore Caleb Olson, and senior Dacoda Marvets each qualified for their first time.
“That was awesome to see Dacoda win,” Mehlert said. “He stuck to the plan and stayed out for the sport all the way. Good things happened.”
Senior Hunter Worthen (152 lbs) has qualified for the third time in his career and returning placewinner at State. Senior Stone Schmitz qualified for the fourth time in his career and is looking to reach the podium for the first time.
“There are teams with more numbers than us, but six guys can do some work,” Mehlert said. “Everyone has high goals for themselves. If we stick tothose goals, we’ll be where we’re supposed to be.”
The first round of State Wrestling will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Thursdays at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Vinton Newspapers will have coverage of the tournament each of the three days.