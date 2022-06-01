Mentality has its role in baseball.
Union saw how mentality hinders and helps in Tuesday’s doubleheader split with Oelwein at home, losing the first game 9-0 and coming back to win the nightcap 8-7.
The Knights came out with cold bats early on Tuesday, only recording three hits against the Huskies’ 10 hit performance. Union was further hampered defensively by two errors in the field and six on the mound in senior Grant Behrens’ start.
“It’s the little things,” coach Chris Shannon said. “We’re struggling to hit the fastball right now. Until we get that figured out, it’s going to constantly be an issue.”
But Union got itself into a better mindset for game two, connecting on seven hits on their way to a 8-7 win. The Huskies scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to take a 7-6 lead. Union responded with two runs in the bottom, senior TJ Freland scoring Behrens for the eighth run, to earn their first win over the season. Junior Joe Bistline struck out four hitters in six innings while allowing three Oelwein hits.
“We got our best out of that game,” Shannon said. “We’ll need to see everyone competing every night with the right mentality. We’ve given ourselves chances against tough teams, and it will make us better in the long run.”
Union (1-7) fell to South Tama 7-0 on Wednesday and hosted East Marshall on Thursday. Friday will see the Knights travel to rival Columbus Catholic.