Union coach Corey Lorenzen didn’t know what to expect from host Vinton-Shellsburg on Thursday. He knew the Vikings had lost much of their rotation to graduation, the complete opposite of what his Knights had done as they returned their entire starting lineup.
“I was admittedly a little nervous,” Lorenzen said. “We knew that Coach Johnson would have been playing tough defense. Our boys needed to step up to Vinton’s physicality if we wanted to come out with the win.”
The Knights shrugged off a cold spell offensively in the first quarter to outscore the Vikings for three quarters in a 58-46 win, their first over VS since 2014 and only their third victory over their neighbor in the past 15 seasons.
“I’m really proud of them and they played great defense tonight,” Lorenzen said. “It was a very different opponent than BCLUW a few days earlier. It was a good win, but it showed we have a lot more to work on.”
Union opened on a 5-0 run before the Vikings hit three triples in a row to spark a 14-0 to the end of the quarter. Despite Union’s physicality, VS coach Joe Johnson felt their defense got them back into the game after a slow start offensively.
“We played our game and scored off our defense,” Johnson said. “Union has some big, athletic guards. We play tough and that’s what we need to stay in games like this.”
The Knights switched a 1-3-1 press and forced turnover after turnovers on the Vikings, allowing the visitors to outscore their hosts 22-10 and take a 27-24 lead into halftime.
“[VS] struggled with it,” Lorenzen said. “They couldn’t score through it and we knew we had to stay with it. I was really proud of the defensive effort, but we had our own turnovers problems.”
VS actually fared better with turnovers despite committing 22 in the game, compared to 28 by the Knights. Union’s edge came in rebounding: 36-20, including nine more offensive boards on the night.
“We had to keep the pressure on and crash the boards,” Union senior TJ Freeland said. “Vinton lost a lot of seniors last season. They didn’t have the experience we do back. We had to keep this game at our pace. I feel that’s what we did today.”
Union iced the game with a 20-13 fourth quarter, free throws coming in clutch down the wire. Freeland led the Knights with 15 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Senior Grant Behrens finished with 14 points and five rebounds. Senior Ty Lorenzen had seven points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.
VS was led in scoring by sophomore Cameron Dunbar with 17 points, four rebounds and two steals. Junior Benett Rickels had nine points, three rebounds and three steals. Junior Austin Kemp totaled six points and two steals.
“Cameron has shown he’s a capable scorer for us,” Johnson said. “We’re gonna need him to do that a lot this season, but we know he’ll start to get defensive recognition more going forward. Union scored off our turnovers more than we scored off theirs. A lot of teaching moments out of this game.”
With Union’s 58-50 home win over East Marshall, the Knights are 3-0 to start the season for the first time since the 2015-16 season.
“The biggest thing I told these guys from the beginning is we have to establish Union basketball as a threat,” Lorenzen said. “We’ve made some big steps in that direction. We have to play more relaxed and under control. Those turnovers will go down if we handle the ball better.”
VS feel to West Delaware on Friday 53-34. The Vikings will host Beckman Catholic on Tuesday and travel to Solon on Friday. Union will travel to Oelwein on Tuesday and Sumner-Fredericksburg on Friday.