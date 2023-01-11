LA PORTE CITY — A sizzling hot start for Union basketball was swiftly iced off as Grundy Center took down the Knights 68-36 on Monday behind three dominant quarters.
Union junior Reagan Sorensen opened Monday’s conference matchup with three treys in a row, giving Union a brief 9-4 lead. Junior Ava Mills added a fourth three to make it 12-8 for the Knights, prompting a Grundy timeout. The Spartans switched from zone to man-to-man, turning Union over and taking away their shooting opportunities immediately. From there, the wheels began to fall off the Union shooting machine, scoring seven points the remainder of the first half.
“I felt we handled Grundy’s pressure very well and they’d settle into a zone,” coach Robert Driscol said. “We’ve seen a lot of man-to-man this season. Reagan and Ava got hot and shot them out of that zone. We had a lack of defense, lack of rebounding to give [Grundy] second shots.”
The Knights saw much of the same in the second half, putting up five points in the third quarter. Union went to its bench for most of the final quarter, resting their starters ahead of a busy week.
“It’s a combination of not letting anyone get burned out quickly and giving as many players opportunities with Lily Lorenzen out at the moment,” Driscol said. “We have three games this week and next week. We have to conserve some legs.”
Sorensen finished with 17 points (five triples), Mills eight points and freshman Addie Pospisil five points.
“Ava is a good shooter and attacking the rim a lot better this season,” Driscol said. “Her defense is steady and rebounding is valuable.”
Union (2-10) fell to AGWSR on Tuesday and will travel to Dike-New Hartford on Friday.