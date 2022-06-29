Seven Union seniors. All friends who have played alongside each other in multiple sports all through high school. On Tuesday, they got to enjoy one last Senior Night together.
“It’s crazy to think I’ve been friends with these guys for as long as I can remember and we’ve stuck it out for every sport we enjoyed together,” senior Grant Behrens said. “That’s transformed into some success. It’s amazing to play with a team you’re all friends with.”
That close bond transformed in a 3-2 win over NICL West champion Grundy Center on Tuesday, Union’s final regular season home game, and their eighth win of the season.
“Grundy can really swing it well,” coach Chris Shannon said. “We showed a lot of effort against them. Dove for balls, got dirty, went out and had fun tonight.”
The Spartans put up the first run on the board with a single and Union error scoring them. Their lead would not last as sophomore Sam Fehl hit in senior TJ Freeland to tie in the bottom of the second. A wild pitch by the Spartans gave junior Joe Bistline the opportunity to score and give the Knights a lead. A triple by Freeland in the next inning scored junior Ty Lorenzen. Grundy Center would strike back with a run in the sixth, but couldn’t come up with a tying run in the final two innings. Behrens struck out six hitters and gave up zero walks.
“We played clean in the field and Grant battled on the mound all night long,” Shannon said. “Ultimately, that’s what you have to do to beat a good team like Grundy. We have to continue to show effort like this.”
These seven seniors — Seth Petersen, TJ Freeland, Max Eikamp, Danny Petersen, Nolan Miehe, Michael Niebergall, Grant Behrens — were juniors when Shannon took over as head coach last season. In two seasons, Shannon felt he’s developed a great bond with the group.
“This was my first opportunity as a head coach and I’ve had a great relationship with these guys,” Shannon said. “Love this group. I’m gonna miss them.”
But there’s business to take care of first. The Knights will host Denver on Saturday for the first round of District play. Union defeated Denver 10-9 behind a seven-run sixth inning during their regular season matchup.
“We didn’t play them the way we wanted to early, but I feel if we come out like we did tonight, we can handle it,” Behrens said. “It’s great knowing we get to play at home again one more time.”