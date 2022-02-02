Union basketball’s journey through the gauntlet that is the NICL continued on Monday as they hosted Aplington-Parkersburg, the winner of six of their last seven games, falling to the Falcons 59-34.
“A-P has talent and four seniors who have played a lot of ball for them,” coach Robert Driscol said. “Ellen Wallen, their junior point guard, has played well and keeps them composed offensively. They do a nice job on the defensive end too.”
The Falcons were relentless in their full court press and getting hands in pass lanes, causing the Knights to turn over the ball 29 times on the night. Union’s main success offensively came from finding sophomore Brigitte Rohrer down low, their three point shot coming up short when the Knights were able to get a look.
“I was kind of disappointed to start the game because we knew what [A-P] was going to do against us,” Driscol said. “We didn’t recognize or execute very well. I do feel we’ve had some good entry passes to Brigitte and she’s finished well.”
Union saw a few shots fall in the second half, mainly the final quarter. Rohrer’s 14 points and play under the basket continued to be a factor for the Knights as they outscored A-P 14-9 in the fourth quarter.
“Turnovers are a glaring stat for us right now,” Driscol said. “The girls are striving to cut those down. We can compete the rest of the season if we manage to get turnovers under control.”
Rohrer added seven rebounds and was the only Knight in double figures. Sophomore Lauren Youngblut had five points and two assists, sophomore Sydney Schmuecker four points. Sophomore Ava Mills had seven assists on the night.
The Knights (4-15) fell to Jesup 55-21 on Tuesday and will host Columbus Catholic on Friday.