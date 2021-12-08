Nothing quite says “welcome to the NICL, Huskies” like a 71-53 win for Union at Oelwein on Tuesday, led by a big opening quarter for the undefeated Knights.
“It is exciting to have Oelwein in the conference,” coach Corey Lorenzen said. “Coach Mohlis does a great job with his group and will be another competitive game for us each year. We were able to get out to a big lead, but Oelwein kept battling and kept it close. We were able to pull away a bit in the 4th quarter and get some players in who have not played as much late in the fourth quarter.”
Union’s defense traveled with them, holding the Huskies to six first quarter points while putting up 21 points. Oelwein didn’t bow down, holding back Union’s offense in the second quarter to outscore the visitors 15-13, though a 34-21 lead would prove too much to come back from.
“We played strong defense and shot well,” Lorenzen said. “Grant Behrens stepped up in the first quarter and helped carry us to the big lead. In the end, we played strong defense which led to the win.”
The Knights extended their lead to 25 points before backing off and letting the bench ride the win out. Behrens finished with 20 points, junior Ty Lorenzen 14 points and senior Danny Petersen 12 points.
“We came out and had to take care of the ball better and continue to play defense,” Lorenzen said. “With Max Eikamp breaking his hand on Friday night, we were also able to get some other guys worked in the rotation. We need to get those other guys ready with a tough stretch coming up.”
The Knights extended their winning streak to 4-0, matching their best start since 2016-17. A tough stretch lies ahead for Union as they travel to Sumner-Fredericksburg (2-2) on Friday and host conference favorites Aplington-Parkersburg on Tuesday.
“We are going to continue to see strong teams and we have to keep working to get better,” Lorenzen said. “The schedule is going to keep getting tougher every night, so we have to put that start behind and keep focusing on what is in front of us.”