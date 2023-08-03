DES MOINES — Only 1 week, 168 hours, 10,080 minutes, 604,800 seconds until the Iowa State Fair! Here are a few things you should know before you go to the 2023 Iowa State Fair.
SAVE MONEY
Purchase discounted Thrill Park passes and admission tickets before August 10 and SAVE! Advance adult admission tickets are just $11 in advance versus $16 at the gate. Purchase tickets online at iowastatefair.org or at the ticket office on the Fairgrounds or at area HyVee, Fareway or Price Chopper locations. Value packs, a $35.50 value for just $20, can only be purchased at the Iowa State Fair Ticket Office until August 9, 2023.
GETTING TO THE FAIR
Taxis, Uber and Lyft will be available at Gate 8 for pick up and drop off. On-site parking is available in the University, North and Northeast parking lots; $10 per vehicle and per motorcycle.
DART Park & Ride
Three Park & Ride locations are available, with free parking, from 8:30 a.m. to midnight each day of the Iowa State Fair. At the Fairgrounds, all DART buses will drop off and pick up at the DART Transit Hub, Gate 10.
• Center Street Park & Ride, 7th and Center Streets
• Iowa State Capitol, East 12th Street
• Southeast Polk High School, NE 80th Street and Highway 163
DART roundtrip fares are cash only, day of ride ($2 Adult, $1 Children). Half off your ride with an advance admission ticket to the Fair.
ENTERING THE GATES
Please allow additional time for bag checks and metal detectors. Bags and purses are allowed, but are subject to inspection at the gates and also when entering the Grandstand. Sealed water bottles are acceptable at the gates. Visit iowastatefair.org for the list of acceptable items.
PLAN YOUR DAY
Planning your day or days at the Fair is easy with our online daily program and official Iowa State Fair App. Search by date, location or keyword to create and save your items to create your very own personalized adventure.
GETTING AROUND THE FAIR
Campground shuttles sponsored by Iowa Soybean Association will run every day from the First Church to the Campgrounds and will be stopping at Pioneer Hall.
Please plan accordingly for additional walking or contact HomeTown Mobility at 712-938-2029 to reserve a scooter. Scooters are available at Gate 8, 10, 11, 13 & 15. Three or four wheeled, manual or electrically driven (at a walking pace) OPDMDs are permitted to be used in all areas open to pedestrian use so long as these devices are 1) designed by the manufacturer for single rider use only; 2) occupied by only one rider while in operation; and 3) not pulling or towing any trailer-like object. Scooters are available for rental, during the fair, at Gates 8, 10, 11, 13, and 15. Personal golf carts are not allowed on the Fairgrounds.
SAFETY
Our number one priority is safety. We work in partnership with many different agencies, including the Iowa State Patrol, the Des Moines Police Department, Polk County Sheriff’s office and our Iowa State Fair Police Department to provide a safe and enjoyable event.
TIPS
Cash and credit card are accepted at all of the Iowa State Fair food stands and vendors.
Text FAIR to 844.844.8508 for special offers, updates on concerts and daily activities, weather alerts and more. Text BABY to 844.844.8508 to receive updates when new babies are born at the Paul R. Knapp Animal Learning Center.
Stay up-to-date with all of the latest and greatest activities and news at the Iowa State Fair website or on the official Iowa State Fair App.