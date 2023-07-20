VINTON- To paraphrase my seven year old son, Miles, “They sure can throw a party!”
Koop’s Sales and Services was able to reschedule the 2023 Special Olympics Dunk Tank Fundraiser (Day two) after it had been previously rained out.
The event featured several area food trucks and vendors, a variety of kids outdoor lawn games, a bouncy house, raffle drawing and, of course, the real highlight; getting to dunk our local celebrities in a dunk tank, which inlcuded Matt Johnson, Dave Upah, Ron Tippet, and Jeremy Koopman.
Kids could be seen traveling at lightning speed between games, trying to collect as many tickets and trade them in for prizes. They could also be seen (and heard) throwing balls at the target in hopes to sink our friendly neighborhood helpers.