ANAMOSA – Wednesday, May 17, 2023 (Fawn Creek Country Club): Freshman golfer Morgan Krall was the medalist shooting a 79 and has qualified for the Girls State Golf Meet in Marshalltown on May 25th & 26th. Krall won by one stroke over Beckman Catholic’s senior Shea Steffen.
Other scores include Hanna Bovy 92, Daley Donlea 101, Delaney Donlea 102, Kaitlyn Schug 109, and Ella Maker 126.
Oelwein was the team winner (373) winning by 1 stroke over Jesup and Beckman Catholic. The tiebreaker between Jesup and Beckman Catholic went to the 5th golfer score and Beckman qualifies for the state meet along with Oelwein.
Krall will tee off on Thursday morning at 9:00 AM in Marshalltown at the American Legion Golf Course & Lounge.