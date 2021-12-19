Benton sophomore McKenna Kramer and her teammates got a taste of the most competitive year the Benton County Rivalry has enjoyed in recent memory last season as the Bobcats and Vikettes split with wins on each other’s courts.
“[Vinton] is a great team,” Kramer said. “Being in this atmosphere is awesome. We all come out and play our game.”
Kramer made sure the rivalry started off the Bobcats’ way as she put up 23 points on seven of 11 shooting from distance in a 50-39 win at Vinton-Shellsburg on Friday.
“It’s always a fun game with these guys,” Benton coach Jeff Zittergruen said. “They’ve become a really athletic team, and do a lot of really nice things. We’re just happy to come out of here with a win.”
The Vikettes came out with the first punch as junior Ashlie Meyer carved up the Bobcat defense with 10 points in a 12-5 VS run. Benton would close the game as VS went cold in the final minutes of the first quarter 12-10.
“Ashlie shot great to start and then we couldn’t get her enough looks,” VS coach Rich Haisman said. “I have to give credit to Benton for that. They played hard, exactly how we expected them.”
Benton weathered Meyer’s hot start and Kramer took the mic from there, hitting shots and opening up teammates as they erased the VS lead 22-19. Kramer and sophomore Zoey Junge had 16 of Benton’s 22 in the half.
“We settled in and started finding shots against their zone,” Zittergruen said. “For the most part, I think we understood our scouting of them and executed defensively against them. We felt strongly about man-to-man defense against Vinton.”
Zittergruen’s confidence in the defense was not misplaced. Benton’s defensive effort led to steals and buckets for the Bobcats, capped off by a dagger three from Kramer to go up 37-23 in the third quarter and never look back.
“We were all fired up and cheering each other on,” Kramer said. “We all just worked together.”
VS never regained their footing after starting off strong, being outrebounded 35 to 24 and dealing with foul trouble. Meyer led the Vikettes with 14 points and three rebounds. Juniors Alyssa Griffith and Sophia Kreutner each scored six points.
“We did not execute and turned the ball over way too much,” Haisman said. “That big run in the third quarter hurt us. We have to tighten some things up and improve. These girls have big goals. They’re capable of much more than today.”
The Bobcats got out a near double-double from Junge with 11 points and nine rebounds. Also adding two assists and a steal. Junior Jenna Twedt finished with seven points, nine assists and two steals.
“We feel good after going 3-0 this week,” Zittergruen said. “This was definitely a step in the right direction for us. We have a brutal conference to play in. Every night will be a challenge going forward.”
Benton (7-2) is off until January 4, when they will travel to Clear Creek-Amana (4-4). VS (6-2) will host South Tama (0-6) on Tuesday to wrap up 2021.