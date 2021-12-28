American Legion Post 30 member John Willard presents a Business of the Month certificate to Kwik Star Store Manager Kylie Clenenden and Food Service Leader Adam Jacobs. American Legion members present were (from left): Post Commander Bob Hocken, Harland Hunt (WWII Veteran), Bob Hughes, Carl Scharff to the left of Willard, and Bruce Rosene and Mike Smock on the far right.