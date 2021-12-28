INDEPENDENCE – American Legion Post 30 selected Kwik Star as the latest $100 award winner in its business of the month contest.
The designated business of the month is selected from a pool of suggestions from Post 30 members. After receiving the $100, that business will hold its own drawing at the end of the month and award the winner a $100 credit toward its products and services.
According to post rules, the business can only be selected once in a 12-month period. The business nominated must be located in the area covered by Post 30 (Independence and Rowley).
For more information, contact Post 30 Commander Bob Hocken at 319-361-7591.