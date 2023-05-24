LISBON – Monday, May 22, 2023: The 2023 softball season is upon us and the East Buchanan Buccaneers softball team in under new leadership as Trent Robinson takes over for departed Marcy Fox.
The Buccaneers will have a very young team this year – which includes no seniors and one junior on the roster.
The Lady Bucs start the season on the road as they travel to Lisbon to take on the highly ranked Lions in Tri-Rivers inter-division action.
In game 1, Coach Robinson started four freshman and four sophomores as the Lions jumped all over the Buccaneers, scoring 5 runs in the first inning then adding 6 more in the fourth and East Buchanan falls 12-0.
Freshman Ava Shannon got the start in the circle for the Lady Bucs and scattered 9 hits over 3 and 2/3 innings, giving up 7 earned runs.
The young defense did not help behind Shannon committing 6 errors in the game.
At the plate, the Lady Bucs had 2 hits. Junior Eden Brady had a double and sophomore Laynee Hogan added a single.
1 2 3 4 T
EB 0 0 0 0 0
Lisbon 5 1 0 6 12
In game 2, junior Eden Brady was on the mound and pitched well, gave up just 2 hits over 6 innings, 2 earned runs, walking 4 and striking out 3. Three errors on the defense behind Brady.
The Lisbon Lions would pull away late and take game 2 by the score of 6-0.
Sophomore Adysin Carnicle went 2 for 3 and Hogan and Brady added a hit.
“Extremely proud of these girls and the way they battled,” said Head Coach Trent Robinson, “These girls are very inexperienced and facing an all-state pitcher (Ryleigh Allgood)”.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
EB 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lisbon 1 0 1 0 1 3 0 6
The girls will be home on Thursday for a doubleheader against Midland (1-1).