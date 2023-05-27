WINTHROP – Thursday, May 25, 2023: The East Buchanan Buccaneers softball team got back on the winning track on Thursday in a doubleheader sweep of the Midland Eagles (2-3).
In the first game the Lady Bucs struck early and often with 5 runs in the first and adding 4 more in the second and third innings.
Freshman Ava Shannon pitches a 1-hitter, striking out 3 batters along the way, and getting her first career win.
The defense was much better behind their pitcher with no errors in the game. Baserunning was a big part of the game for the Lady Bucs as they stole 9 bases in the contest.
Offensively, the girls took advantage of 7 walks and 9 stolen bases creating opportunities for their batters. Sophomore Adysin Carnicle drove in 2 runs while backstop Elsie Flexsenhar (freshman) knocked in 4 runs. Junior Eden Brady had a hit and sophomore Andelyn Cabalka singled.
1 2 3 4 T
Midland 1 0 0 0 1
East Buch 5 4 4 0 13
In game 2, Eden Brady was in the circle and surrendered just 3 hits, striking out a whopping 16 batters along the way. The Eagles scored 5 runs but only 2 were earned. Lady Bucs win 9-5.
Sophomore Laynee Hogan had a triple and a single in 4 at-bats driving in 4 runs. Brady knocked in a run and Ava Shannon also had an RBI. Freshman Katie Dolan had a single and an RBI.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Midland 1 0 0 0 1 0 3 5
East Buch 0 0 0 3 0 6 0 9
The girls will be back in action on Tuesday night when they host the Starmont Stars (1-3).