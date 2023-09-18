Benton Tournament
Saturday, Set 16, 2023, at Van Horne
Grinnell 2, Benton 1
G 11 26 16 – 2
BC 21 24 14 – 1
Benton was 21 of 88 for kills with 17 errors. Piper Nelson had nine kills. Emma Townsley added six. Townsley also had 13 assists. Mabry Sadler had six. Townsley had 11 digs. Kennedy Donald added eight. The team was 52 of 59 for serves with three aces. Townsley was 9 of 10 with one ace. Avery Palmer was 5 of 7. Haiden Moore was 4 of 7. Donald was 23 of 24 with one ace. Nelson was 7 of 7 with one ace. Sadler was 4 of 4.
Iowa City High 2, Benton 1
ICH 15 21 15 – 2
BC 21 18 10 – 1
Benton was 22 of 65 for kills with seven errors. Nelson had 12 kills. Townsley had 13 assists. Sadler added five assists. Nelson had eight digs. Donald added nine digs. The team was 45 of 49 with three aces. Townsley was 8 of 10 with one ace. Palmer was 6 of 6. Moore was 8 of 9. Donald was 12 of 12 with one ace. Nelson was 5 of 6. Sadler was 6 of 6 with one ace.
Benton 2, Burlington 0
B 15 15 – 0
BC 21 21 – 2
Statistics are coming
Xavier 2, Benton 0
X 21 21 – 2
BC 13 15 – 0
Benton was 12 of 36 for kills with eight errors against Xavier (14-3) . Nelson had six kills for Benton. Townsley had seven assists. Donald had three digs. The team was 27 of 29 for serves with one ace. Townsley was 5 of 5. Palmer was 2 of 3. Moore was 3 of 3. Donald was 4 of 5. Nelson was 8 of 8 with one ace. Sadler was 5 of 6.