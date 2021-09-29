VINTON – Land use, road work and bonds for a new radio project were the big topics for the Benton County Board of Supervisors at their meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the service center in Vinton.
Land use
A farm exemption application was approved for Joel Hollenback for land in Section 35, Harrison Township. He plans to build a new home northeast of Vinton. No land will be taken out of production.
A land use hearing was held for Kyle and Tyra McAbee for land in Section 35, Benton Township, north of Shellsburg, for a new dwelling.
Engineer
The board approved an Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) pre-construction agreement #2022-c-020 for primary road project along IA Highway 150 near Urbana.
They approved IDOT pre-construction agreement #2022-c-029 for primary road project along US Highway 30 near IA Highway 21 intersection. This is to improve the interchange of the local gravel road (11th Ave.) and the highway.
They approved and signed the plan set for project BROS-SWAP-C006(119)—SE-06 – twin box culvert on 75th St. in Florence Township.
They approved a resolution for temporary road closure for twin box culvert construction project on V44 in Leroy Township. This is north of Luzerne. They’d like to get this done in seven weeks, before winter begins. The project started this week.
They accepted bids from the IDOT September letting for twin box culvert construction project on E24-59th St Trail (BROS-SWAP-C006(109)–FE-06). This is east of Oak Grove Church. They will award the box culvert project to the lowest responsible bidder.
Benton County Myron Parizek said they hope to be done with the bridge north of Blairstown in three and a half weeks.
Bonds for radio project
The board had a Zoom meeting with Nathan Summers, D.A. Davidson & Co., to discuss financing plan for GO Bonds for the new RACOM radio project and approve an engagement letter. This would involve a tower and new radio equipment. Summers and explained its impact on residential and commercial tax rates. The American Rescue Plan (ARP) might also help fund this. He used an interest rate of 2 percent to be conservative. Summers will work on the numbers for this and get back to board. It will be on the agenda for the Oct. 5 meeting.
Other business
Tax abatements were discussed and their impact on appraisals and Tax Increment Financing (TIF). The board then approved two abatements, one with an auditor’s correction.
A professional services agreement was approved with Schneider.
The board acknowledged the resignation of Heather Baker in the sheriff’s office. She was a correctional officer.