VINTON — The summer after your senior year in high school is supposed to be one of those unforgettable ones, and for Maya Lapan-Islas, hers fits the bill.
The recent Vinton-Shellsburg grad was part of a group that had the opportunity to spend a few weeks on a musical tour of Europe recently. Maya was part of a group of nearly 200 musicians who played, London, Paris, and other locations around the continent.
“There were 83 singers,” Maya said, “and 100 and some band members. The whole group was like 400 people.”
The whole trip as a new experience for Maya.
“It was my first time overseas,” she said. “It was my first time ever flying, so that was quite an experience. Mom said it was good first time for me since it was a big plane and there wasn’t much turbulence.”
The group performed a series of concerts in London, Paris, Vienna, Rothenburg, Germany and Switzerland.
“Switzerland was my favorite place,” Maya said. “It was so beautiful, the people were all so nice and it was just an awesome place.
“We were in this little ski resort town of probably 400 people that becomes about 40,000 people during ski season,” she added. “But when we performed it seemed like all 400 of them there; the energy was just great.”
But it wasn’t all traveling and performing. There was time built in for sightseeing and other events.
“Mom and I got to see ‘Hamilton’ in London, which was the coolest thing ever,” Maya said. “I’m this huge theater nerd and it was just awesome.
Another stop for the Lapan-Islas’s was the great French museum, the Louvre.
“We got to see the Mona Lisa, the Venus DeMilo,” Maya said, “and we got lost, which in that place is easy to do. But it was amazing to see.”
Maya will be attending Kirkwood Community College this fall in the performing arts. The self-confessed theater nerd (see above) was a veteran of the Vinton-Shellsburg music and theater programs and hopes to continue that.
“Broadway, TV, movies,” she said. “Those are my goals.”