OREGON – Late on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 Larry W. Uhre passed away at the age of 80.
Larry was born to Rex and Geneva Uhre in Independence, Iowa.
After playing football for the Independence High School Mustangs, he graduated in 1960 and attended Iowa State Teacher’s College in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Larry attended and graduated from Gale Technical Institute in Minneapolis, Minn. He had a long career as a Mechanical Engineer designing foundry equipment for Redford-Carver in Muscatine, Iowa, Tromley Industries and retired from Precision Cast Parts in 2007 in Milwaukie, Oregon.
In May, 1964, Larry married Margo Murphy and together they had three children: Deanna, Matthew and Andrew.
In 1985, Larry moved his family from Iowa to Oregon.
Larry is survived by his wife Margo and sons Matt and Andrew. He is also survived by Andrew’s family, Sarah, Riley, Keilah, Ethan and Emmett and his brother Keith McGee and his family.